Red Cross to honor Tucson man with highest award for helping to save a man's life

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross is awarding Chris Rickenbach with the Red Cross Certificate of Merit for his role in saving a 52-year-old man’s life in September. This prestigious honor is the highest individual award given by the Red Cross for acts of humanitarian service that embody its mission. Rickenbach used skills he learned in a Red Cross Basic Life Support course in 2022.

Courtney Slanaker, executive director of the Southern Arizona Chapter, along with Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield and Red Cross board members, will present the award Tuesday evening.

On Sept. 8, 2024, while playing in a soccer match at the Kino Sports Complex South in Tucson, Rickenbach, an off-duty firefighter, was alerted that someone needed help with CPR.

Rickenbach sprinted to the scene and found a 52-year-old man unconscious. A bystander informed him that the man had collapsed suddenly and had no detectable pulse, even with an AED in place. Rickenbach took over CPR from the bystander, who was not performing it effectively. After three rounds of chest compressions, Rickenbach noticed the patient’s breathing had stabilized. No shocks were administered before a strong pulse and improved breathing were achieved.

Rickenbach then conducted an assessment, taking vital signs and relaying the information to a bystander who was on the phone with 9-1-1.

A Tucson Fire Department medic arrived shortly after, and Rickenbach provided a detailed transfer report. He continued to assist with oxygen administration, IV placement, and maintaining spinal alignment while the patient was transferred to a backboard for transport.

The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross is now set to honor Rickenbach at the El Conquistador Tucson, located at 10000 N. Oracle Road in Tucson.