Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismOro Valley News

Actions

Red Cross blood drive celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in Oro Valley to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and promote diverse blood donations.
RED CROSS.png
Posted
and last updated

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in Oro Valley to honor Hispanic Heritage Month. The event, named 'Los Donates,' aims to encourage diverse blood donations critical for hospital needs.

Francisco Munoz, a Red Cross board member, mentioned the importance of the event, saying, "Every two seconds, people need blood." He described 'Los Donates' as a community celebration, encouraging participation and support for blood donation.

Donor Yessica Lemos shared her motivation for donating, explaining that her daughter required a blood transfusion as a preemie. "Me donating makes me feel that I'm giving something back," she said. Lemos mentioned the significance of Latino donations, noting that 60% of the community has type O blood, which is in high demand.

The event is today from 10 a.m. to noon, at the at the Red Cross Foothills Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 7354 N. La Cholla Blvd, and anyone is welcome to come donate or volunteer.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

ORO VALLEY RESOURCES

City Government Resources Amphitheater Public Schools Pima County Public Library Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Rec Oro Valley Police Department Golder Ranch Fire District Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism