Raising awareness about life as a young student with Type 1 Diabetes

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Managing school and daily routines can be a lot for any young student, but for kindergartener Wyatt, who lives with Type 1 diabetes, having a support system makes all the difference.

Wyatt is starting his education journey in Stephanie Gandolph’s kindergarten class at Innovation Academy, and she’s committed to making sure every child starts the year off strong.

“It’s about giving each child what they need to grow and be a better person," Gandolph says.

Wyatt was three years old when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, and his dad says, “he’s got a pump, he’s got an Omnipod pump on his leg, and his Dexcom on his arm.”

The Dexcom sensor on his arm helps him manage his blood sugar levels. His teacher also has access to see his levels during class, so she can monitor it at every second.

In order to monitor these levels, having a connection to WiFi is crucial. KGUN 9 has covered issues stemming from schools not being able to provide a WiFi connection for Type 1 diabetic students.

At home, Wyatt gets help from his older brother. But at school, he’s got his own system in place: a box of candy nearby in case his blood sugar drops, and even a trampoline he can use when it gets too high.

Athena Kehoe Wyatt's trampoline in classroom.

Wyatt’s story is a reminder that with the right tools, support, and understanding, even the youngest students can learn how to manage complex health conditions and thrive in the classroom.

While there's no treatment for Type 1 diabetes, the technology and treatments that exist do make it possible to manage a healthy lifestyle.

November is celebrated as Type 1 diabetes awareness month. KGUN 9 will be releasing information on events and ways people can help right here in Tucson in the coming months.