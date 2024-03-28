PREVIEW: Impact of Southern Arizona to hold Friday food drive

Watch Now
Hoping to collect over 5,000 donations of nonperishable foods
Impact of Southern Arizona is asking for donations in their drive-thru food drive Friday, March 29.
Posted at 6:23 PM, Mar 27, 2024
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local nonprofit Impact of Southern Arizona has hundreds of volunteers who help thousands of low-to-moderate-income families, right here in Tucson.

They're gearing up for their quarterly food drive, where they hope to collect 5,000 boxes, cans, or packages, of non-perishable food.

The nonprofit partneringis with Golder Ranch Fire District for the Friday food drive, on March 29. It starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes until 12:30 p.m.

The drive will be at the Walmart on Tangerine and Oracle. There will be a Golder Ranch Fire Truck in the parking lot, to help you find it:

Impact of Southern Arizona was a past recipient of KGUN 9's Giving Project. Read about their work in the community:

