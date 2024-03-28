PREVIEW: Impact of Southern Arizona to hold Friday food drive

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local nonprofit Impact of Southern Arizona has hundreds of volunteers who help thousands of low-to-moderate-income families, right here in Tucson.

They're gearing up for their quarterly food drive, where they hope to collect 5,000 boxes, cans, or packages, of non-perishable food.

The nonprofit partneringis with Golder Ranch Fire District for the Friday food drive, on March 29. It starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes until 12:30 p.m.

The drive will be at the Walmart on Tangerine and Oracle. There will be a Golder Ranch Fire Truck in the parking lot, to help you find it:

Impact of Southern Arizona was a past recipient of KGUN 9's Giving Project. Read about their work in the community:

