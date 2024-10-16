Plans for expansion still a go for proposed expansion at OVCN

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene is moving forward with plans to expand its facilities, but not all neighbors are on board with the proposed growth.

The church, originally seeking rezoning for a sports complex, has shifted its focus to using the town’s existing code for the expansion. Current plans include the construction of a new sanctuary, multipurpose facility, and a student center to accommodate its growing youth programs.

Pastor Chris Collins believes the revised plans are more in line with the church’s mission and will help reduce potential concerns from nearby residents.

"We believe strong churches make for strong communities, and we want to make a difference in ours," Collins said. "We’re not trying to disrupt or negatively impact the lives of anyone near our church, but we see great value in what we offer to Oro Valley and want as many people as possible to benefit."

Despite Collins’ assurances, some neighbors have raised concerns, particularly about increased traffic and noise levels. These concerns were first voiced during discussions of the previous plan and continue with the new proposal.

The first of several neighborhood meetings was held last month to address these issues. Another meeting is expected, though a date has not yet been set.