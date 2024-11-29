Pickleball venue featuring 11 courts coming to Oro Valley Marketplace in 2025

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pickleball enthusiasts in Oro Valley have something new to celebrate. Utah-based company The Picklr is set to open a 30,000-square-foot indoor pickleball facility at the Oro Valley Marketplace at Oracle and Tangerine Roads in spring 2025.

The announcement is a welcome addition to the town’s existing courts at Naranja Park and the Oro Valley Community Center.

“I’m very excited. It’s really nice,” said Christine Collins who has been playing for four years. “I mean, we have the Oro Valley Community Center, but it’s so busy there now.”

The new venue will feature 11 courts, lockers, showers and a private event space. Most importantly for many players, it will be fully indoors—providing a safer option during the sweltering summer months.

“It can be legitimately dangerous to play in heat like that. You get dehydrated and tired,” said Jarod Taylor who recently got into the growing sport. “I think it’s going to level up our gameplay, and more courts will allow us to play with more of our friends. I think it’s going to be a good time.”

Pickleball player Terry Sheldon said she’s eager to see the growing sport continue to thrive in Oro Valley.

“The people that I meet, the camaraderie—it’s different from other sports I’ve participated in,” Sheldon said. “It’s awesome. Just keep building them.”

The grand opening is slated for March 2025.