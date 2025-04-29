'Pickle-icious Jingle Jam' tournament finds 3-year home in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A major community pickleball tournament is relocating to Oro Valley for the next three years, thanks to a new partnership between Explore Oro Valley, Pickle-icious Jingle Jam and nonprofit We Care Tucson.

The Pickle-icious Jingle Jam will now be held at the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center from December 12–14, 2025. The high-energy event is expected to draw hundreds of players from around Arizona and beyond — blending friendly competition with a charitable mission.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring the Pickle-icious Jingle Jam Pickleball Tournament to Oro Valley this December,” said Crystal Franke, Destination Marketing Manager for Explore Oro Valley in a statement to KGUN 9. “This partnership is a great opportunity to welcome visitors, support our local businesses, and showcase the hospitality our community is known for. It’s especially meaningful that the event will also give back locally, with proceeds supporting We Care Tucson.”

Now in its third year, the Jingle Jam is organized as a fundraiser for We Care Tucson, a local nonprofit that began in 1998 under the name World Care. The organization provides refurbished medical equipment free of charge and restores used computers and technology to resell at low cost to individuals and families needing affordable digital access.

Executive Director Meme Aguila said the tournament raised $52,000 in its first year — and hopes to match that success again this year.

“When people participate, they will learn about We Care Tucson,” Aguila said. “The event is to benefit ‘We Care Tucson’ and the mission and things that we do.”

Aguila added the group hopes the Jingle Jam can eventually grow into a regional staple, alongside events like El Tour de Tucson, and partner with even more local nonprofits in future years.

For Oro Valley players like Jonathan Heskett, a military veteran, the tournament is a welcome addition. Heskett plays three to four times a week at Naranja Park, using pickleball to stay active and connect with friends.

“I didn’t have the camaraderie with the guys anymore, and I needed something to take its place,” Heskett said. “Everybody loves playing in tournaments — and hopefully it’ll raise some money.”

Fred Mirod, who describes himself as more of a casual player, says he still enjoys coming out to “hit the ball a few times” about once a week. But with Oro Valley now hosting a major tournament, he believes small upgrades could make a big difference — like adding shaded structures at the Naranja Park courts.

"We’d really appreciate some shade," he said. "I mean, when the sun beats down, they’ll need to explain to people here."

To learn more about the Pickle-icious Jingle Jam or to register, visit pickle-iciousjinglejam.com. For more on We Care Tucson, visit wecaretucson.org.