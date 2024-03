ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley police department is investigating a death at the In-N-Out on Tangerine and Oracle Rd.

Police haven't released the cause of death, but they say they're "confident" there is no threat to the community.

A bomb squad was called after a package was found in a car, but police say they are still investigating what was inside.

