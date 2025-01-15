OV welcomed 100+ new businesses open in 2024, including this family-owned eatery

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley’s growing local business scene welcomed a new brunch spot in December, and for the owner of DiBella’s Brunch N' Booze, it’s more than just a new venture—it’s a return to familiar ground.

Calye DiBella, owner of the new brunch restaurant, has a unique connection to the building. She spent seven years working in the same space that housed two different restaurants. Now, she’s come full circle, running her own family-owned business in that same location.

DiBella’s Brunch N' Booze serves classic breakfast dishes with a twist in a welcoming, family-friendly environment. DiBella’s family plays a big role in the operation, she says.

"Here, I’ve got my mother-in-law working. A lot of the recipes are my mom’s recipes, so my mom’s here on the weekends," she said. "I’ve got my little sister-in-law, my older sister-in-law, my husband."

But the journey to opening wasn’t without its challenges. DiBella faced delays that pushed the opening back by about a month. Despite the setback, she says the excitement of finally welcoming customers made it all worthwhile.

“Breakfast has kind of always been my thing. I’m a very happy person, I love brunch myself so I wanted to bring something with a twist that is inviting and welcoming for everybody."

DiBella’s Brunch N' Booze is just one of 119 new locally owned businesses that opened in Oro Valley in 2024. According to American Express, more than two-thirds of every dollar spent at a local business remains in that local economy.

But local businesses like DiBella’s are more than just places to shop and dine—they’re places to connect. DiBella emphasizes the importance of supporting locals, noting that small businesses play a vital role in creating a sense of community.

“The small guys care more,” DiBella said. “They care more about your kids at home, about your flat tire. They’ll come help you move."

DiBella’s Brunch N' Booze is gearing up for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in February, where Calye looks forward to getting to know more of her fellow local business owners.