OV neighbors want answers after mailboxes were destroyed then not replaced

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Every year, the USPS designates the third week of May as Mailbox Improvement Week. However, residents of 'The Links' neighborhood say it's somewhat ironic, as they haven't had mailboxes since March when their original boxes were destroyed.

According to the Oro Valley Police Department, the mailboxes were destroyed beyond repair on March 16 after a driver collided with them while trying to avoid a javelina. Now, patience is beginning to run thin for residents like Cathrine Thomas, who say they’ve had little reassurance on when she and more than 30 other neighbors will see their mailboxes replaced.

"Right now, what we have to do is, it's on hold at the post office," she said. "To get our mail, we need to wait in line, go to the clerk, present an ID, and ask them to fetch our mail and give it to us."

Having to visit the post office a couple of times a week may be a slight inconvenience for retirees like Thomas, but for other neighbors like Annette Bewley, who rely on medication coming through USPS, it can be a bit more challenging.

"[We have to go] just about every day, which is very inconvenient. Number one, because I have tremors and I [had] both knees replaced," Bewley explained.

While speaking with a board member of the HOA that oversees the neighborhood on the phone, he explained that part of the delay was the need for the new mailboxes to be ADA-compliant. Despite giving the ‘OK’ for USPS to repair the area, there’s been little communication on when that might be done.

"That’s what we’re looking for—there’s some action, there’s a target date and movement towards that target date," Thomas added.

Both Thomas and the HOA board member say they sent letters to the office of Juan Ciscomani, seeking help in prioritizing this ongoing issue.

In an email to KGUN9, a USPS spokesperson apologized for the delay and assured that they are working to get it done as soon as possible.

We will continue to follow this story as we learn more.