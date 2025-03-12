Oro Valley seeks input on trail improvements through community survey

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley is asking for public input as it updates its Trails Master Plan for the first time since 2010.

The OV Trails Connect Project aims to improve the town’s 36 miles of paved and unpaved trails by addressing gaps between paths, updating signage and enhancing accessibility.

“Having a high level of accessibility and ease of use hopefully encourages more folks to participate and be outside,” said Bayer Vella, Oro Valley’s Planning Division Manager.

Residents can provide feedback by completing a 20-question survey online or speaking directly with town staff at upcoming trailhead events. Anyone can participate — whether they live in Oro Valley or have visited and used the trail system.

Frequent hiker Guillermo Mendoza says he enjoys exploring the town’s trails because of the wildlife he encounters.

“I like that we get out, and we’ll see wild animals sometimes,” Mendoza said. “We’ll see coyotes, javelinas.”

His wife, Rose Gonzalez, says she’d like to see one improvement.

“My biggest thing would be that I think they need to plant more trees,” Gonzalez said. “There needs to be more shade on the trails.”

The town hopes to present the finalized plan to the Oro Valley Town Council in September.

The survey is open until March 17. To participate, visit: OV Trails Connect.