Oro Valley residents are making their voices heard for the 'OV Path Forward' plan

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Since the start of the General Plan process in 2023, the town of Oro Valley has experienced a significant increase in resident feedback, something the town's planning manager, Bayer Vella has been thrilled about.

"It speaks volumes about how much folks care," Vella said.

As of late April, residents provided over 4,300 comments both online and in person. This level of engagement represents a 50% increase from the feedback received during the last General Plan iteration a decade ago in 2013.

Resident Lauren Meiring emphasized the importance of diverse perspectives in shaping the town's future.

"Making sure that different perspectives, different people, different ages have the ability to impact the decisions made is really important."

Vella said the next phase will "involve bringing in working groups of residents. And asking them rather than staff experts, asking the community to sift through this information."

He said some of the most pressing issues for residents according to the survey include managing growth, traffic and water conservation.

"That's clearly risen to the top in terms of concerns," Vella noted.

Alfonzo Munoz, a 12-year resident who moved from Tucson, believes that implementing feedback from residents will continue to make Oro Valley an attractive place to live.

"It's very important because a lot of people from Tucson are moving here. Because of the feedback, because people do respond," Munoz said.

While the survey is now closed, Vella said they are and will continue to garner feedback from residents as the process continues.

The finalized version will eventually make its way to the ballot in 2026.