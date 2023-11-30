Oro Valley resident and former Air Force pilot will circle the globe

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — As many eagerly anticipate the fresh start that comes with the beginning of a new year, one man is gearing up for an extraordinary adventure 15,000 feet in the sky.

"I’ve had lots of New Year’s come and go. This particular one will be different," said an excited Oro Valley resident and retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, Tim Tarris.

Tarris is set to embark on a global journey that will span more than a dozen countries and encompass all seven continents, including Antarctica.

"So many venues that we’re going to be involved with, I never dreamed as recently as last Summer that I’d be in Antarctica," he expressed with excitement.

It's something that will soon become a reality for the veteran, who, on New Year's Day, will depart from Phoenix alongside 26-year-old pilot Canon Bleeker, the mastermind behind the idea.

Tarris, boasting over 20,000 flight hours between his military service and commercial flying, will take on the role of the veteran pilot.

"I’m kind of an adventurer at heart," he said. "But it also falls into the category of calculated risks."

For Tarris, the rewards outweigh the risks, as he and Bleeker's flight will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Army Service's first circumnavigation of the globe in 1924 — a feat that took six months. Tarris and Bleeker aim to complete the journey in just 35 days.

The duo's route will take them from Arizona to Guatemala, Colombia, Peru and Chile before crossing the Atlantic. where they will honor World War II veterans, including Tarris's father, who served in the U.S. Navy.

"We’ll be placing American flags, challenge coins, and patches at the various allied memorials in the six countries that were allies in World War Two."

If all goes according to plan, Tarris and Bleeker will return to Arizona on February 5, ready to share their experience and inspire the pilots of tomorrow.

Upon completion, the pilot duo will have covered over 30,000 nautical miles, consumed more than 2,700 gallons of fuel, and flown for 212 hours.

Tarris says the total cost for the trip is estimated to cost $50,000.

To support the pilot duo you can find them on Facebook or Instagram.