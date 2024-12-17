Oro Valley recently ranked the #1 retirement town in America, and for good reason

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nestled at the foothills of the Catalina Mountains, Oro Valley has been ranked as the top retirement destination in the United States, according to a report by GoBankingRates. The town’s safety, stunning views and active lifestyle make it a haven for retirees seeking peace and prosperity.

The ranking also highlights its higher-than-average income for retirees: $52,098 compared to the national average of $27,617.

For Gregg James, a retiree from California, Oro Valley was an unexpected find. He and his wife discovered the community while passing through Arizona and were quickly won over.

“The people that we’ve had as neighbors in Oro Valley since day one have watched out for one another,” James said. “If somebody’s gone, somebody’s watching their house. We’ve had snowbirds who never worried about something happening to their house. And if it did, we were going to let them know.”

Beth Bruno, a retiree from Michigan, and her husband first experienced Oro Valley as snowbirds spending winters in Tucson. Eventually, they decided to settle in the small town just north of the city.

“Oro Valley itself, it was learning a lot about the desert,” Bruno said. “There’s beautiful birds everywhere, and I’m a bird watcher. That was part of my enjoyment of the community, plus our neighbors were very friendly.”

Despite its reputation as a retirement community, Oro Valley’s population of 47,000 includes a mix of families, seniors and younger residents, creating a vibrant and balanced community.

“Right across the street there’s a little girl that’s in first grade,” James said. “So it’s not a senior community, but we get all the facets. It’s a real nice balance.”