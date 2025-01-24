Oro Valley Public Art Tours to return next month after 5-year hiatus

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley’s popular Public Art Tours are back after being suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tours will resume on February 2, 2025, running through April, giving art lovers a chance to explore the town’s vibrant art scene free of charge during this pilot season.

The tours, funded by $50,000 allocated by the Town Council, will take participants to more than 20 locations, showcasing dozens of public art pieces. Each two-hour tour includes a stop at Oro Valley Hospital, where participants can view both indoor and outdoor art collections.

Paul Melcher, the town’s Community and Economic Development Director, says the schedule was designed to accommodate a variety of participants.

“Initially, we wanted to have a mid-week tour so any of the residents who might not be working a 9 to 5 job can take advantage of it. And then also offer that Sunday tour as kind of a weekend activity for those people that work during the week,” Melcher said.

The tours are held on Wednesdays and Sundays, with departures from Charred Pie and Hoppy Vine in the Oro Valley Marketplace. The town has partnered with Arizona Winery Tours to operate the tours, which use 14-passenger buses.

Seats for the tours can be reserved online through the Arizona Winery Tours website. Accommodations for guests with disabilities are available upon request.

More information on the dates and times can be found here.