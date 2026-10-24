Oro Valley protesters rally outside suspected ICE facility

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — EDITOR'S NOTE: KGUN 9 reached out to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security for a response to the claims made at the protest. Neither agency had responded as of the time of publication. This story will be updated if a response is received.

Dozens of people gathered in Oro Valley to protest outside a building they say houses a Department of Homeland Security office that runs activities with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

KGUN 9 reached out to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security for comment prior to publication. Neither agency responded, and we were unable to independently confirm whether an ICE facility operates at that location.

The demonstration comes as DHS reports increased enforcement activity. According to the agency, ICE arrested more than 50,000 undocumented immigrants in August — a record, and the second consecutive month with arrests at that level.

Rolande Baker, an Oro Valley resident, said she came out after witnessing what she described as the removal of neighbors in her community.

"It has been a nightmare across this nation and here in Tucson," Baker said.

Baker said the scale of enforcement activity prompted her to speak out publicly.

"This is horrendous what is going on in this country. It has to stop. We cannot be kidnapping our neighbors," Baker said. "This is not what this country is about."

A protester who identified himself only as Jason said the size of the crowd at the demonstration stood out to him.

"It's really encouraging to me; it's impressive," Jason said. "It shows how mad people are. It shows how determined people are to resist these kinds of attacks on not only civil liberties, but just on decency in general."

Jason also described the enforcement climate as alarming.

"It's terrifying," Jason said. "I mean, when people don't know that they're going to be snatched. When they're on their way to work, when they're alone, when no one can see them."

Organizations from around Tucson joined in the demonstration.

Dugan Meyer, a volunteer with Rapid Response, said the goal was to keep the public engaged with what is happening in the community on a daily basis.

"We want people to make noise and understand that this is happening every single day and that we can do something about it." Meyer said.

KGUN 9 reached out to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security for a response to the claims made at the protest. Neither agency had responded as of the time of publication. This story will be updated if a response is received.