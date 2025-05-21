Oro Valley police union negotiations pushed back to June 4 council meeting

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A key agenda item was removed from Wednesday night’s Oro Valley Town Council meeting — police pay.

The ongoing contract negotiations between the Town and the two unions representing Oro Valley Police Department officers were expected to come to a head during the meeting. Instead, the item was removed, pushing any decision to June 4.

Earlier this month, dozens of residents packed the council chambers in support of OVPD, urging the town to approve the union's request for significant raises.

Union leaders argue that current wages lag behind nearby departments and warn that more officers may leave if an agreement isn’t reached soon.

“I’d like to see them do it because I’d like to keep the officers we have,” said Oro Valley resident Ray Baldwin. “I’ve met some of the officers over the years... I’ve been impressed with most everybody I’ve seen out of the Oro Valley Police Department.”

A town spokesperson said the council and unions are “working together to find a solution that is fair and competitive.”

Negotiations are set to resume at the June 4 town council meeting.