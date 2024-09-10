Oro Valley Police Officer recognized by MADD for DUI efforts

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Oro Valley police officer is being recognized for his dedication to keeping the community safe from impaired drivers.

Officer Trey Brown, a 17-year veteran with the Oro Valley Police Department, was recently named "OVPD Officer of the Year" by Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Brown, who has made nearly 900 arrests over the past seven years for suspected impaired driving, says it’s all part of his duty to serve the community.

“We’re always looking out for the family coming home late at night from Disneyland, and we want to make sure that family makes it home safe,” Brown said.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, there were 17 alcohol-related crashes in Oro Valley in 2022, resulting in one death. Brown explains that during patrols, it’s crucial to make those initial stops.

“We know that after a certain hour, you make so many contacts, the odds of us finding an impaired driver greatly increase,” he said.

Statistics from ADOT also show that 72% of alcohol-related crashes in Arizona in 2022 occurred at night.

Despite the recognition, Brown says his goal remains the same: ensuring everyone gets home safely.

“We’re making sure that one, everyone on the road is safe, and two, even the arrestee is getting home safe as well,” he added.