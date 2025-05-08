Oro Valley Police Department supporters encourage town council to raise officer pay

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A lot of supporters of the Oro Valley Police Department packed the town council chambers on Wednesday, so many that some people had to stand outside. All of them were wearing blue or shirts expressing support for police.

The reason they were there was to support the Oro Valley Police Officers Association in pushing the mayor and town council to approve pay raises for officers. The Oro Valley Police Officers Association has been in negotiations with the town since January, but started the process in September.

Many people spoke during public comment, about how they feel like the police officers contribute to Oro Valley having low crime and staying safe compared to other cities.

Oro Valley Police Officer Association’s president Kristofer Knapp said they are asking for officers who’ve served a year to get a 13.6% pay increase and officers who’ve served ten years to get an 8.8% increase.

He said about 30 officers would consider leaving the department over pay.

“We also understand that we don’t have to be the number one, top-paid agency, so we were just trying to stay competitive,” Knapp said.

The Town Of Oro Valley said first year officers can make about $57,000 and tenth year officers can make about $83,000.

In a statement to KGUN 9 News, the town said they already offer fair and competitive pay.

During public comment, some OVPD supporters said they were worried the town would get rid of sick leave benefits for the families of fallen officers. The town said that’s not the case and mentioned that there is also a state benefit option.

The town council and mayor voted 6-0 to hold off on any decisions until May 21. In that same vote they also said they would consider two proposals for pay and benefits.

“A lot of our concerns were disregarded so hopefully when you get this new pay scale and once they start seeing the comparative, hopefully we can get support on the April 14 proposal submitted by management," Knapp said after the meeting.

