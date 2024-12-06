Oro Valley Police Department receives $93,000 in grants for traffic enforcement

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department is stepping up efforts to improve road safety, thanks to nearly $93,000 in grant funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

More than $60,000 of the funding is designated for DUI enforcement, allowing for overtime pay and new tools to help officers identify and arrest impaired drivers. An additional $32,000 will target speeding and reckless driving, with funds being used for updated radar systems and extra patrols in high-risk areas.

Residents like David, a first responder, applaud the department's efforts. “As a person who’s in the first responder world—MVAs, car accidents, red-light running that causes accidents, and anything DUI related—if we can lower that, minimize that, I think that’s a good thing,” he said.

So far this year, OVPD has removed more than 200 impaired drivers from the streets and conducted nearly 900 additional traffic stops.

The department says its ultimate goal is to save lives by reducing injuries and fatalities caused by dangerous driving behaviors.