Oro Valley Police arrests Denver homicide suspect

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department said they arrested a homicide suspect out of Denver Co., on Wednesday.

OVPD says a patrol officer pulled the suspect over in a traffic stop. They discovered the driver had 2 outstanding warrants for 1st degree murder.

According to Denver Police, 35-year-old Luis Gómez Reyes was shot and killed on March 29th just before 7 a.m.

DPS says Francisco Ivan Romero was identified as the suspect.

OVPD says they arrested the suspect and booked them into the Pima County Jail.

DPS says The Denver District Attorney’s office will make the final determination of charges.