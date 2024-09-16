Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismOro Valley News

Actions

Oro Valley Police arrest student, investigating threat to Canyon del Oro HS

Canyon del Oro High School.png
KGUN
Canyon del Oro High School.png
Posted

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police announced Sunday they are investigating a threat made to Canyon del Oro High School via an Instagram post.

OVPD says it received reports of the threat Saturday, and identified the owner of the Instagram account as a 15-year-old student.

Police then located and arrested the student for "making a terroristic threat and interference/disruption of an education facility." Police say the student admitted to creating the post, but "denied any intention to threaten or harm anyone."

OVPD adds that Amphitheater School District also received several anonymous tips about the threat, and that the districts take threats very seriously.

There may be an additional law enforcement presence at CDO this week "out of an abundance of caution and to instill a sense of security."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

ORO VALLEY RESOURCES

City Government Resources Amphitheater Public Schools Pima County Public Library Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Rec Oro Valley Police Department Golder Ranch Fire District Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism