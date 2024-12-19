Oro Valley officials say blowing dust issue fixed; residents skeptical

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents near the Conquistador Golf Course are raising concerns over what they say is an incomplete town project meant to address dust issues in their neighborhood.

In September, the Oro Valley Town Council approved a $53,000 plan to reduce dust on the 5th hole of the course. The project included the installation of 1/4-inch Desert Brown gravel by a third-party contractor.

Mike Zinkin, who lives near the course, says the gravel that was installed doesn’t match what was promised.

Zinkin says he has emailed town leaders multiple times seeking answers but has not received a response.

“I’ve written two or three emails,” Zinkin said. “Finally, the email I put out, December 11, not a word from anybody. And I’ve also done a follow-up, ‘Are you guys going to respond to me?’ Nothing.”

The town responded in a statement saying the material used has mitigated the dust issue and that the project is considered complete.

The full quote can be found below:

The Town of Oro Valley takes this matter seriously and acted promptly to address resident concerns about dust at the 5th hole of the El Conquistador Golf Course. By investing more than $50,000 to place material that has hardened, the dust issue was mitigated.



The Town confirms the contracted work met standards and has protected the area with post and cable barriers to prevent wear and tear. Our golf management contractor, Indigo Golf, has assured us that any remaining dust has settled. Further, the Men’s Golf Association gave positive feedback to the improvements.



This project is complete, and the installed material fulfilled the Town’s commitments.

But Zinkin and other residents disagree. He says the smaller rocks currently in place won’t solve the problem as effectively as the specified 1/4-inch gravel.

“We just want to see that contract fulfilled the way it was written in the…it’s in the minutes, it’s in the [council meeting] agenda. Installation of a short asphalt path with a turnaround, which they did," he said. "Incorporate a quarter-inch desert brown material. We just want to see that done, no more, no less."