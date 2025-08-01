Oro Valley multi-use path project moves forward with help from federal grants

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A long-planned safety project along a busy stretch of Naranja Drive is finally set to break ground.

The Town of Oro Valley says construction on a new 1.75-mile multi-use path will begin in September and continue through March 2026. The 10-foot-wide paved path will run along the north side of Naranja Drive, from La Cañada Drive to First Avenue, giving pedestrians and cyclists a safer alternative to walking or biking on the shoulder.

“All of our trails and our roads are very popular,” said Town Manager Jeff Wilkins. “Any weekend you’ll see runners, bikers, walkers on our sidewalks as well as our paths. So it’ll connect a number of neighborhoods not only to Naranja Park but also over to First Avenue.”

The Arizona Department of Transportation is overseeing the project, which will be funded mostly through federal and regional grants. According to the Town, only about nine percent of the total $3.99 million cost will come from local funds—roughly $341,000.

“We submitted a competitive application and won the grant,” Wilkins said. “That means we’re able to leverage local dollars—and still leave room in the general fund for things like public safety and roads.”

Wilkins says the segment fills in one of the last remaining gaps in Oro Valley’s pedestrian and bike network, linking neighborhoods to parks, schools, and commercial areas up on Tangerine and down on Oracle.

The path is expected to provide a dedicated space for non-drivers, separated from traffic. While some cyclists will still choose to ride in the road, Wilkins says the project adds “another layer of safety” for the community.

Construction is expected to keep at least one lane open at all times. More details will be released by ADOT as the project start date approaches.