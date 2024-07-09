Oro Valley mayor proclaims July Parks and Recreation Month

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The importance of getting outside and enjoying its benefits is being highlighted this month in Oro Valley as the mayor has proclaimed July as Parks and Recreation Month.

There’s a good reason for the proclamation. A great parks and recreation program is an essential service for any community, impacting the economy, health and social life.

In Oro Valley, residents can enjoy a variety of outdoor recreational activities, including parks, bike trails and an aquatic center.

“It’s enriching the quality of life and it’s also bringing in dollars when you look at tourism, people using different items. So overall it’s good for the entire community,” said Rosalyn Epting, parks and recreation director for the town.

Parks like Naranja Park offer a variety of activities, including sports fields, pickleball courts and a splash pad, all designed to encourage active lifestyles. Additionally, it gives parents a chance to socialize with other parents.

“I feel like I’ve met a lot of other moms or meet moms that I already know at a park that’s closer to everybody,” said Heather Harrison, a resident who loves bringing her kids to Naranja Park. “And then programs that the park puts on. There’s definitely been some things we’ve gone to that have been a lot of fun.”

According to the National Recreation and Park Association, parks and recreation programs can also contribute to a community’s economic prosperity. Increased property values and reduced crime rates are just a few of the benefits linked to well-maintained parks and recreation programs.

“They take their free time and they want to spend it with us, they don’t want to go anywhere else,” Epting said. “Wonderful things we have going on here and everyone’s enjoying it and that’s what I’m glad to say I am a part of.”