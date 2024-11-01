Oro Valley mayor lays foundation for town's future during State of the Town address

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley’s future was at the forefront as Mayor Joe Winfield delivered his sixth annual State of the Town address at the El Conquistador Resort. Addressing a full house of 700 people, the mayor highlighted recent accomplishments and outlined upcoming projects aimed at making Oro Valley an even better place to live.

Winfield celebrated key achievements, including the grand reopening of Naranja Park, the completion of a levee augmentation project along The Loop, and updates to local ordinances that provide residents more freedom on their properties. The mayor said these milestones lay the groundwork for the town’s future.

“As we look to the future, we will continue to focus on what I believe are really the core purposes of local government, and that's public safety, public works—meaning our roads, water, stormwater. Also parks and recreation and land use. So, focused on how the community will continue to develop physically,” Winfield said while speaking with KGUN 9.

In addition to emphasizing public safety, infrastructure, and land use, Winfield highlighted ongoing water conservation as a key area for Oro Valley’s sustainability efforts. He also discussed plans to draw new businesses and families, which he sees as essential to the town’s growth.

This year alone, Oro Valley welcomed 145 new businesses and looks forward to several future projects, including a multi-use path along Naranja Drive, an ADA-compliant elevator at the Community Center, and new developments at the Oro Valley Marketplace.

Winfield emphasized that the community’s voice remains central in shaping Oro Valley’s future, with more than 9,000 resident comments already submitted to the Oro Valley General Plan. This plan, which will appear on the ballot in 2026, will set the long-term vision for the town.