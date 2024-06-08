Oro Valley man found dead after plane crash near Picacho Peak

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Oro Valley man, 68-year-old, James Gavin was found dead at the site of a plane crash near Picacho Peak, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's office.

PCSO received a call early Saturday morning from a hiker who witnessed the single plane crash. The aircraft was occupied by only the pilot, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

PCSO Search and Rescue, DPS Ranger 2 and Avra Valley Fire are working on recovery efforts. The scene will be turned over to the NTSB and FAA.

Picacho Peak State Park is closed until further notice due to this incident, according to Arizona State Parks. Updates about the park’s closure and reopening will be provided at the state park website.