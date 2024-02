ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're due for a mammogram, the Town of Oro Valley is hosting a special mobile screening event.

Assured Imaging will be set up at Town Hall on N. La Cañada Dr. on March 6th.

To be eligible you need to be at least 40 years old, can't have had a mammogram in the last year, and have no current breast symptoms or complaints.

All major insurances will be accepted.

