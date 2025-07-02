Oro Valley creates Tourism Advisory Commission, seeks applicants

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Town Council has launched a new Tourism Advisory Commission aimed at boosting the community’s profile as a top destination for leisure, recreation and hospitality.

Mayor Joe Winfield called the move an important step in growing Oro Valley’s tourism economy and attracting more visitors.

“This new commission represents another step forward in strengthening Oro Valley’s tourism economy and inviting even more people to discover what makes our community special,” Winfield said in the release.

The Council approved the creation of the five-member group last month. The commission will advise on tourism-related priorities, including marketing strategies, special events, partnerships with hotels and resorts and budget recommendations. Members will also review the Town’s Tourism Plans and may take on specific projects assigned by the Council or Town Manager.

Oro Valley is now looking for five residents to serve on the inaugural commission. Ideal applicants will have experience—or a strong interest—in hospitality, travel, events, marketing, or related fields. Appointed members will serve three-year terms. Meetings are planned monthly on the third Monday during the first year, then quarterly after that.

Residents interested in applying can submit an application online at the Town’s website: Apply for a Board or Commission – Oro Valley.

For additional details, contact the Oro Valley Town Clerk’s Office at (520) 229-4700.