Oro Valley Council votes to restore dry pond following strong community support

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A long-dry pond at the Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve will be refilled following a 4-2 vote by the Oro Valley Town Council, marking the latest step in the town’s efforts to restore the former golf course land.

The plan approved on April 16 calls for using reclaimed water to refill the 2.5-acre pond, with additional amenities like turf, a ramada and desert landscaping expected to follow in later phases as funding allows.

The project has received broad community support, with several residents speaking in favor of restoration at the recent council meeting. Many cited the pond’s ecological and recreational value, and its history as a community gathering spot.

“Literally a drop in the bucket compared to what the three golf courses consume in a month,” said resident Richard Beam, in reference to the water required for the project.

Despite that support, the plan drew opposition from a small number of residents and two members of the council. Charles Stack, an environmental scientist and Oro Valley’s representative on the Pima Association of Governments’ environmental planning committee, warned the reclaimed water may carry contaminants.

“My recommendation, very strongly, is don’t,” Stack told the council.

Mayor Joe Winfield and Councilmember Dr. Harry “Mo” Greene II both voted against the project. Winfield, who has opposed the concept from the start, reiterated his view that the project does not align with the town’s conservation goals.

“An artificial pond, originally created to serve a golf course, in my view, does not align,” Winfield said.

While speaking with KGUN 9, Council member Greene said his biggest concern was maintaining the amount of water needed for the pond.

"If we do it and we run out of our reclaimed water, we’ll be using drinking water or portable water to fill the pond," he said. "And I have a problem with that."

The plan as presented carries a $3.84 million price tag and an estimated $135,000 in annual maintenance costs. If the town moves forward with all phases, it would fund early restoration work using an already budgeted portion of $2 million previously set aside for improvements to the 202-acre nature preserve.

Originally, $1.5 million of that funding was earmarked for a “desert garden” concept at the pond site — a plan favored by Winfield that would install native vegetation without refilling the pond.

Vice Mayor Melanie Barrett, who introduced the motion to move forward with pond restoration, said the town would seek grants and potential donations to help fund future additions like turf and shade structures. She also urged town staff to manage the project internally and solicit bids directly to reduce overall costs.

Barrett was joined in support by Councilmembers Joyce Jones-Ivey, Elizabeth Robb and Josh Nicolson.

There is no timeline yet for when construction might begin.