Oro Valley council debates restoring Vistoso pond after residents voice strong support

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The debate over restoring a pond at the Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve has reignited following the latest Oro Valley Town Council meeting. The decision to revisit the plan has drawn differing opinions from town leaders and residents.

Originally, plans for the nature preserve included transforming the long-dry pond into a desert garden. However, feedback from nearby residents has prompted the council to take a second look. During the Dec. 4 meeting, the council voted 6-1 to fund a new study on the feasibility of restoring the pond.

Mayor Joe Winfield was the sole vote against the study, expressing concerns about the project's alignment with town priorities.

“An artificial pond would serve only an aesthetic purpose, conflicting with the spirit of our ordinance prohibiting ornamental water use,” Winfield said.

Despite the mayor’s objections, many residents voiced their support for the pond, emphasizing its potential to enhance the preserve and surrounding community.

“I think we have a unique opportunity to rehab that area and make it the showcase that it used to be,” resident Mark Napier said. “I recall seeing weddings staged there with the pond as a beautiful backdrop.”

Of the $2 million budgeted for the Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve, $1.5 million is currently allocated for the desert garden concept. However, the additional study aims to provide clarity on costs and viability before a final decision is made.

Vice Mayor Melanie Barrett acknowledged the challenges ahead regardless of the council’s ultimate direction.

“This is going to be a challenge for us no matter what plan moves forward."

The study is expected to take approximately six weeks, after which the council will review the findings and decide whether to proceed with restoring the pond or stick with the original desert garden plan.