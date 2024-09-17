Oro Valley Council could soon decide on how to address golf course dust concerns

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents in the Links neighborhood of Oro Valley are hopeful that the Town Council will soon address dust concerns at the adjacent Conquistador Golf Course.

The council is expected to vote on potential solutions during their next meeting on September 18. Health concerns related to excessive dust near the 5th hole of the golf course have been a primary issue for residents, with several options now on the table.

Mike Zenkin, a resident who first raised the issue last month, expressed relief that progress is being made. “We’re putting $800,000 into a new magistrate court, we’re putting millions of dollars in making the community center ADA compliant. This is pennies,” Zenkin said.

Zenkin shared video footage showing the severity of the dust during storms, underscoring the situation's urgency.

The council is now considering six options, with costs ranging from $46,000 to $85,000, all involving the placement of quarter-inch or half-inch gravel to mitigate the dust.

The current options include:



Option 1 = Short Asphalt path with turnaround, 1/4 Desert Brown gravel, $53,842.09

Option 2 = Short Asphalt path with turnaround, 1/2 Coronado Brown gravel, $84,674.13

Option 3 = Long dirt path with edging to border dirt path (Terrace Board), 1/4 Desert Brown gravel, $48,803.47

Option 4 = Long dirt path with edging to border dirt path (Terrace Board), 1/2 Coronado Brown gravel, $80,186.51

Option 5 = Remove Ladies Tee Box, Spread DG over old Tee Box as well, 1/4 Desert Brown gravel, $46,799.24

Option 6 = Remove Ladies Tee Box, Spread DG over old Tee Box as well, 1/2 Coronado Brown gravel, $79,603.91

Rob Wanczyk, president of the neighborhood HOA, said the organization provides $100,000 annually toward golf course operations. He emphasized that while he doesn't have a preference among the options, he hopes the chosen solution effectively addresses the problem.

“I’ve looked at their options, I don’t have a preference one way or the other. But I want one that’s going to work,” Wanczyk said.

Councilmember Mo Greene expressed optimism about the upcoming vote. “I’m really optimistic about it. I’d love to see the residents living around there not living in a dust bowl,” he said.