Oro Valley Community Center opens new elevator, improving accessibility for visitors

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — After nearly a year of construction and setbacks, the Oro Valley Community Center finally has an elevator, improving its accessibility for all visitors.

For many residents, including Cherie Miller-Gray, the long-awaited addition is a game changer. She says the lack of an elevator previously discouraged some from visiting, including her friend who had to stop coming due to mobility challenges.

“So now, she can come, she’s got a guaranteed place to park, she’s thrilled because there’s plenty of easy access and there’s the elevator,” Miller-Gray said. “Otherwise, it was a struggle for her to go up the ramps.”

The elevator installation required significant renovations to the main entrance. Walls were removed, offices were relocated, and part of the second floor was modified to accommodate the new feature. Now, moving between floors is as simple as pressing a button.

However, the project did not come without challenges. Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Matt Jankowski said unexpected complications arose due to the age of the building.

“As we got into the project, this is a 40-year-old-plus building, and you don’t know what you’re going to get into until you start getting into the walls and into the systems,” Jankowski said.

Despite delays, residents say the improvements were worth the wait.

“So now with the elevator, they’re coming, we’re playing cards,” resident Jeanette Sawyer said. “It should have happened a long time ago. I’m glad it’s done now.”

The Oro Valley Community Center is open seven days a week, offering a variety of activities.