Oro Valley adopts $151.5M budget with raises, focus on public safety and future planning

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley has approved a $151.5 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The budget covers capital improvements, personnel, operations, maintenance, and reserves — while keeping future revenue concerns in mind.

“We looked at our five year forecast and we start to see some negativity in the fourth and fifth year. So we did present a flat budget,” said Town Manager Jeff Wilkins.

The general fund totals $54.6 million, an increase of about $1.5 million or 2.9% from last year’s adopted plan. Nearly 69% of that — or $37.45 million — will go toward personnel, including more than $23 million for public safety. Another $14.95 million is allocated for operations and maintenance.

The plan includes 3% raises for eligible employees — defined as full-time workers with at least one year of service and a positive performance review — as well as part-time, non-seasonal staff. There is a net reduction of 1.43 full-time equivalent positions, bringing the town’s workforce to 423.55 employees. One additional police officer will join the force.

Oro Valley police officers will receive raises between 8.8% and 13.65% under a new union agreement, adding about $1.23 million in costs, along with an additional $300,000 in pension contributions.

“We have an excellent police force,” Wilkins said. “And we try to make sure that we’re competitive throughout the region. And we showed in our presentations and all of our proposals that our police officer rank was highest in the region.”

The budget is supported by a mix of local taxes, state- and county-shared revenues, and carry-over balances. General fund revenue projections estimate $28.5 million in locally generated taxes and $20 million from state and county distributions, including shared sales, income, and fuel tax receipts.

Wilkins spoke to finding ways to increase town revenue, including ways to encourage more residents to shop locally after a 2024 leakage study found more than $1B spent elsewhere last year.