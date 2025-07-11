New shade structure brings fresh energy back to Steam Pump Ranch Market

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two years after a driver crashed through the old wooden ramada at Steam Pump Ranch, vendors say the Oro Valley farmers market finally feels whole again.

The new shade structure—complete with lighting, misters and electrical upgrades—was officially finished in June. Organizers and small business owners hope it will draw even bigger crowds back to one of the town’s most popular Saturday traditions.

For growers like John Warner, the improvements couldn’t come soon enough. Warner owns 520 Greens and started selling hydroponic produce at the market about nine months ago.

“I mean, it’s a night and day difference,” Warner said. “With the shade and the misters, people are coming and actually hanging out instead of just rushing back to their cars. It’s just so much more pleasant now.” Warner grows more than 1,500 heads of lettuce across 11 different varieties—most of them still alive and thriving in mobile hydroponic systems when he sets up shop.

“When you go there and you do have fresh lettuce and things like that, people are very impressed, and it’s nice that it’s also very local,” he said. “Everyone there with Heirloom Markets has to be within a certain radius, and they all get inspected. So, you know they’re not buying stuff from Walmart and trying to pass it off as farm goods.”

The old pergola had provided critical shade to help vendors and customers cope with the summer heat. When it was destroyed in 2023, many vendors reported seeing foot traffic slow down.

“It definitely was a pretty sad Friday morning when we showed up to work and saw the damage, the vandalism that knocked down that ramada,” said Matt Jankowski with Oro Valley's parks and recreation department. “But ultimately, we have a bigger, better structure.”

Warner says the improved space makes it easier for shoppers to linger and enjoy local produce, crafts and prepared foods instead of making a quick stop and heading straight back to the car.

“You see people hanging out,” he said. “Not just coming, walking by and getting back in their car to soak up the AC again."

Although Warner’s hydroponic lettuce doesn’t require shade in the same way other produce does—he usually sets up along the fence so his system can stay level—he says the new amenities are a big draw.

“I tell a lot of my customers that my lettuce will ruin store-bought lettuce for them, and it really does,” Warner laughed. “You can’t compare it.”

Market organizers say the goal was always to rebuild in a way that supported both vendors and shoppers.

Warner hopes the improvements encourage more people to support small farms and producers.

“Come check it out,” he said. “Support local. It’s good for the local community and it’s good for yourself because you’re buying higher quality produce and other items.”

The Heirloom Farmers Market at Steam Pump Ranch is open every Saturday morning year-round.