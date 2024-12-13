Neighbors near Oro Valley church still concerned about impact of expansion plans

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — While an Oro Valley church continues to put its sights on a proposed expansion to their property, some neighbors are still concerned the construction will lead to more traffic, drainage problems and light pollution near their homes.

Homeowners brought their list of questions to representatives from The Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene at a meeting inside council chambers Thursday.

This was the second in a series of meetings.

OVCN's latest proposal is part a longer saga that began with a rezoning proposal for a church sports complex in 2020.

The current proposal wouldn't require any rezoning — it would instead add new buildings and parking lots on land already owned by the church.

In Thursday's meeting, church leaders and neighbors focused their discussion on the project's exterior work, and in particular, the consequences of building OVCN's sanctuary out to a height of 40 feet. The congregation's current sanctuary reaches 29 feet tall.

One OVCN representative told the audience the church needs to expand to accommodate their growing congregation.

On Jan 14. 2025, the Oro Valley Planning and Zoning Commission will weigh approving the church's plan in an open, public meeting.