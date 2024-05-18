Naranja Park expansion brings with it new splash pad, skate park and more

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The long-awaited Naranja Park expansion project is officially complete, with the grand re-opening set for tomorrow morning. Residents are eager to explore the newly enhanced amenities in the park.

The transformation of Naranja Park, a project that has spanned nearly two years, offers a range of new features designed to appeal to all ages. "We live very close to here, so we probably come about five times a week right now," said resident Kristine Moffette, who frequently visits the park with her grandchildren.

Moffette, like many other residents, is excited about the new amenities, including pickleball courts and a splash pad, which is expected to be a popular spot as summer approaches and the school year ends. "Our favorite thing is enjoying this beautiful mountain view while we’re out here at the park," she added.

The 23-month project has introduced several other attractions, such as a dedicated space for drone flying, a skate park and a new entrance off Tangerine Road for those living north of Naranja. These improvements have enhanced 47 acres of the 230-acre park according to Matt Jankowski, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation.

He emphasized that the expansion was designed to cater to a wide range of interests and age groups. "Everything that’s put into this park is designed with families in mind, from very young kids to seniors as well."

With the completion of the project, Naranja Park, already a favorite among locals, is expected to see increased activity this summer.

The grand reopening will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, near the north entrance of the park off Tangerine Road.