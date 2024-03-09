Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismOro Valley News

Actions

Museum exhibit at Steam Pump Ranch honors Oro Valley women

The display to commemorate Women's History Month at a local level
In honor of Women's History Month, Oro Valley Historical Society is running a museum exhibit recognizing the community’s influential women.
Pusch House Museum at Steam Pump Ranch
Posted at 6:54 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 20:54:40-05

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — March 8 is International Women’s Day and March is Women’s History Month. For the occasion, Oro Valley Historical Society put together an exhibit in honor of the community’s influential women.

The society operates the Pusch House Museum at Steam Pump Ranch in Oro Valley located at 10901 North Oracle Road. Each month one of the exhibits is rotated. This month the exhibit highlights Oro Valley women.

Oro Valley Historical Society Secretary Devon Sloan explained how important it is to remember the community’s history. This museum and its different exhibits is one way they try to keep their stories alive.

Women from all different time periods, backgrounds and professions are displayed in the exhibit.

Some of the women include:

  • Pat Spoerl: Oro Valley Historical Society Co-Founder
  • Kara Riley: Oro Valley Chief of Police
  • Catherine Reidy: “Rattlesnake Queen”
  • Barbara Marriott: Author

The exhibit will run through the end of the month. The museum is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and admission is free.

——
Madison Thomas joined KGUN 9 in July of 2023 as a multimedia journalist. She graduated from Arizona State University in May of 2023 with a degree in journalism and mass communication. She has lived in Arizona her entire life and grew up in Douglas. Madison is thrilled to share the stories from the community she grew up in. Share your story ideas and important issues with Madison by emailing madison.thomas@kgun9.com or by connecting on InstagramTwitter or Facebook.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ORO VALLEY RESOURCES

City Government Resources Amphitheater Public Schools Pima County Public Library Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Rec Oro Valley Police Department Golder Ranch Fire District Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce

Find the stories in your neighborhood