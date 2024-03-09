Museum exhibit at Steam Pump Ranch honors Oro Valley women

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — March 8 is International Women’s Day and March is Women’s History Month. For the occasion, Oro Valley Historical Society put together an exhibit in honor of the community’s influential women.

The society operates the Pusch House Museum at Steam Pump Ranch in Oro Valley located at 10901 North Oracle Road. Each month one of the exhibits is rotated. This month the exhibit highlights Oro Valley women.

Oro Valley Historical Society Secretary Devon Sloan explained how important it is to remember the community’s history. This museum and its different exhibits is one way they try to keep their stories alive.

Women from all different time periods, backgrounds and professions are displayed in the exhibit.

Some of the women include:

Pat Spoerl: Oro Valley Historical Society Co-Founder

Kara Riley: Oro Valley Chief of Police

Catherine Reidy: “Rattlesnake Queen”

Barbara Marriott: Author

The exhibit will run through the end of the month. The museum is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and admission is free.