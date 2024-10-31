More than thrills: 'Tomb Town' terror trail raises money for food bank and dog advocacy group

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 'Tomb Town' terror trail is back for its 24th year — this time, the one-dollar entry fee raises money for both the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and the Tucson Action Team Advocacy for Dogs.

"It's our community and we love Tucson. It's like, everybody in Tucson is always happy to help others and we want to do the same," said Jenny Stewart who collaborates with her husband to transform their yard for the event.

Stewart explained how 'Tomb Town' began.

"We love Halloween and we have those big yards, so we thought why not just keep filling it up? Every year we added more, added more, we're pretty much almost out of space," Stewart said.

The graveyard-themed trail is full of animatronic figures, spooky hand-made structures and live actors.

Maria Staubs Spooky animatronic figure at Tomb Town

Trever Hawks went through the trail with his mom and dad.

"It was kinda creepy. I jumped like seven times," Hawks said.

Up until this year, the event lasted for two days with both nights benefiting the community food bank.

"I don't think anybody should go hungry," Stewart explained.

This year, the event is extended to three nights, with the last night raising money for the Tucson Action Team.

Nancy Grayson volunteers for the nonprofit. She explained, they do whatever is necessary to help dogs in Tucson, including educating school children and adults on animal safety.

"We try to speak up because dogs don't have a voice, so we are their voice. That's what we're advocating so we're trying to help with our city, state and county laws," Grayson added.

Maria Staubs Tucson Action Team volunteer Nancy Grayson discusses advocacy for dogs



"We are thrilled because we need the money because we also are offering clinics for spay and neutering and vaccinations," Grayson said. "So, again, we're trying to help the community."

Last year, the event raised $5,300.

"This year is the first time we're gonna be open three nights, so that's kind of scary and gonna be fun," Stewart said.

To join in on the Halloween festivities, visit the trail at 8343 N Wanda Rd from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Nov. 1.