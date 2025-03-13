'Low-risk' doesn't mean 'no-risk' when it comes to wildfires; Golder Ranch hosts Q&A

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new wildfire risk assessment has classified the Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve and surrounding homes as low to medium risk for fire spread. While officials say the area isn’t at immediate risk, they emphasize that low risk doesn’t mean no risk—and preparedness is key.

Gregg James, an Oro Valley resident, understands that better than most. In 1993, he lived just miles from the devastating Laguna Fire in Southern California, which destroyed hundreds of homes and forced nearly 25,000 evacuations.

"It was like Dante’s Inferno. I’d never seen anything like it," James recalled. "You smelled it, you smelled the air and the smell of fire for weeks after the fire was put out. It was like sitting in a big ashtray."

James’ home was spared, but he took in several seniors from his church who lost everything in the fire. Now living in Arizona, he takes wildfire preparedness seriously—keeping a go-bag with essential documents and ensuring his home is ready for an emergency.

Despite his past experience, James doesn’t worry as much about wildfires in Oro Valley. He applauds the proactiveness of local jurisdictions.

Golder Ranch Fire Marshal Jennifer Atkins says homeowners should take proactive steps to minimize wildfire threats even in low-risk areas.

"On a large scale when we’re looking at wildfire, we're talking about weather, topography and fuel," she said. "Those three things play a huge part in how a wildfire is going to progress and move."

She advises residents to create defensible space around their homes by:



Trimming trees so they don’t touch structures

Clearing dead vegetation

Removing combustible materials like dry brush, construction debris, or trash piles

Atkins also noted that Oro Valley has a fire code that allows fire districts to require the removal of hazardous materials, often referred to as "disorderly combustibles," to reduce fire risk.

The Town of Oro Valley and Golder Ranch Fire District will host a community Q&A session this Friday to further educate residents. The event will provide homeowners with tools and education to stay prepared for wildfire season.

"We can’t expect [the fire department] to do everything for us," James said when asked what he thinks of these types of events. "We’ve got to be a partner, and our job is to be as prepared as much as possible."

The wildfire preparedness Q&A session will take place Friday at 3 p.m. at Oro Valley Town Hall.