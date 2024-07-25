In an effort to bring more shade to Naranja Park, this Girl Scout planted Oak Trees

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A young Girl Scout in Oro Valley has taken steps to make her community both safer and greener by planting trees.

Thirteen-year-old Lily McCally led her family in planting three Oak trees at Naranja Park earlier this month. She was joined by her mother and younger brother that morning.

This effort was part of her Silver Award project, a Girl Scouts initiative where each scout undertakes a project to positively impact their community.

"I was just kind of planning to do a grand scheme sun safety thing with sunscreen and shade and trees. But eventually, we narrowed it down to just the trees and we planted them over there," McCally said.

In addition to planting trees, McCally’s project included an initiative to remind others about the importance of wearing sunscreen. She introduced UV-beaded bracelets at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center that change color in the sun to indicate the need for sun protection.

Lily's mother, Ashley McCally, expressed her pride in her daughter's commitment and gratitude towards Oro Valley town leaders for supporting the idea.

"For us, I think it's so important that our kids know that it’s not just us here; there are lots of people in Oro Valley, and that we’re involved in what the town is doing," Ashley McCally said.

Lily hopes her involvement will inspire other children to take action in their communities.

"I know how it feels to just kind of not be able to do anything in the middle of the day when it’s really hot," Lily said. "So knowing that other kids have that same experience and that this will help them is really nice to know."