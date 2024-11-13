Local businesses are bracing for possibility of proposed universal tariffs on goods

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on tariffs aimed at boosting American production, proposing a 10-20% tax on all imported goods. Now, local business owners are preparing for how such a policy could affect their operations and bottom lines.

If Trump’s tariffs take effect, many businesses, from car shops to restaurants, could possibly face increased costs.

Some businesses may see a decrease in costs, depending on where their product is manufactured.

At Jack Furrier Tire and Auto Care, manager Troy Stevenson explained that the shop imports a large number of tires and is already grappling with supply chain issues.

Stevenson added that some customers have begun opting for the more expensive, American-made tires, which are often of higher quality. He worries that policy decisions would force such choices on everyone, raising prices significantly.

“It’s going to make them too expensive,” Stevenson said. “We’re going to be getting more domestic, higher quality stuff whether we want it or not.”

David Matias, owner of Victoria Concina Mexicana, a restaurant that sources many ingredients from Mexico, believes their proximity to the border may help soften the strain of potential price hikes. He noted that customers and businesses have historically adapted to changing economic conditions.

“There’s a new presidency coming in, new leadership,” Matias said. “Hopefully at the end of the day, it’s going to be something that works out for everybody.”

Under President Joe Biden, tariff policies have taken a selective approach to reduce inflation on consumer goods, while maintaining some tariffs to protect strategic industries. The Biden administration lifted tariffs on certain imports from China to lower costs for American consumers while keeping others in place to support U.S. steel and solar manufacturing.

The owner of a local bike shop, speaking off the record, expressed concern, stating that a tax on imports could be the tipping point between staying in business or closing their doors.