Local bike shop owner focuses on fixing, not selling

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Oro Valley business is gaining a reputation in the bike community – not for selling bicycles, but for repairing them.

Brian’s Bike Shop, which opened in 2023, focuses solely on maintenance, offering services for everything from flat tires to chain issues. Owner Brian Roe emphasizes fixing, not selling, as the core of his business.

“We take care of everyone from weekend riders to pro championship athletes,” Roe said.

A welcoming “Come in, we’re awesome” sign greets customers at the door, reflecting Roe’s commitment to providing quality customer service.

“You get what you pay for here because we provide quality service," he said. "We’re not just putting on a new chain and sending you out the door.”

Roe also believes in education. He said with each customer that comes in for repairs, he believes in educating so that those same customers can make their future repairs — if they so choose.

Inside the shop, customers won’t find bikes for sale. Roe explains that the decision to focus solely on repairs was driven by shifting consumer habits, with more people purchasing bikes, among other products, online.

“Now the focus is on getting the bike repaired,” Roe said. “Not having to carry bikes in stock allows us to concentrate on repairs.”

He previously owned or worked at shops in Utah and Texas where bikes were sold. He also has worked as a consultant for bike shops across the country.

With 25 years of repair experience, Roe has been running the shop solo since opening. However, with the addition of a 17-year-old apprentice, he hopes to find more time to get back on the bike himself when he isn't helping customer's get their wheels turning.

“I try to ride two or three times a week," Roe said. "As the shop becomes more established, I’ll hopefully get to do that more.”