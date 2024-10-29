Jana Giron brings on new legal counsel as sentencing date gets pushed back again

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sentencing for Janna Giron was delayed a second time Monday at Pima County Superior Court after it was revealed she would be hiring new legal representation. Her new sentencing date is now scheduled for Nov. 28.

Giron faced trial this summer after an investigation revealed she rear-ended the car of Caitlin Festerling and Paul Garcia in 2019, causing the vehicle to swerve into oncoming traffic where it was struck by another car. Festerling and Garcia died following the crash in Oro Valley.

Giron initially faced six charges, including two counts of manslaughter, two counts of criminal damage, endangerment and tampering with evidence. The jury declared a mistrial on five of the six charges but found her guilty of tampering with evidence for deleting text messages sent or received around the time of the crash.

In Arizona, tampering with evidence is a Class 6 felony, carrying a maximum sentence of 1.5 years for first-time offenders and up to 4.5 years for repeat offenders.

A judge set a new trial date of Feb. 4, 2025, for the remaining charges, including manslaughter.