It's Tamal Season: Tucson Tamales sees boom during holiday rush

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tamales are a holiday staple, but Tucson Tamales, 7286 N. Oracle Rd., has served the Tucson area for 15 years.

"This is a labor of love for us. You know, if we didn't love what we weren't doing, we wouldn't be here," shared General Manager of Tucson Tamales Francisco Ruiz.

The busiest time of year for Tucson Tamales is December.

“I probably sold today about 4,000 Tamales already," said Ruiz.

This demand provides a boom during the season, but Ruiz says his team is always ready.

"As the staff, they're rocking it. You know, I can't ask for a better staff last year, the year before this year. I can't ask for anything better," Ruiz said.

And Tucson Tamales will be open Saturday for regular hours (10 a.m. - 8 p.m.) and Sunday until 3 p.m. to make sure no family goes without their favorite holiday food.