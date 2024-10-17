Irrigation pond, invasive vegetation highlighted as top priorities for Vistoso Trails

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley's former golf course, now known as the Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve, is set to undergo a significant transformation. The town is committing $2 million from its budget to revamp the 202-acre property, returning it to nature while creating a safe, enjoyable space for residents.

Since the golf course closed in 2018, discussions have been ongoing about how to revitalize the area. At the center of the project is a dry pond, long-considered an eyesore by many residents.

"Yeah, it’s a terrible-looking place," one resident said during the September 18 council meeting. "I know a lot of people who live around it and drive by every day really dislike it."

Oro Valley is partnering with landscape architecture firm Kimley-Horn for the initial design phase, which includes converting the dry pond into a desert garden. The project also aims to remove invasive vegetation, a challenge town officials are already preparing for.

“There’s no doubt Bermuda grass and invasives are an issue,” said Town Manager Jeff Wilkins. “Bermuda is hard to eradicate, and invasives spread so quickly.”

The town’s $2 million investment will focus primarily on the pond area and 15 acres of land marked as high priority for re-vegetation. Wilkins added that the town is seeking grant funding to help cover additional costs as the project progresses.

“The vision here is to create a scenic area,” Wilkins said. “In the past, people had memories and connections to this place, like taking wedding or prom pictures here. We’d like to recreate something like that again.”