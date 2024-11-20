Holiday baking begins at Watermark at Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the holidays roll around, the time to bake those favorite holiday treats finally arrives. At the Watermark Oro Valley Senior Living, the residents put their skills to the test in their annual baking class.

Each resident in the class made an apple pie from scratch and either baked it or saved it in the freezer for Thanksgiving next week.

“This will be the talk of the next two days," Alma Montt, the community life director at the Watermark at Oro Valley, said. “They said they were really looking forward to it so they have something to give their families when they come for Thanksgiving.”

The class was filled with the smell of spices and brown sugar as the pies started the baking process. For Connie Schmidt, it's the pie she'll bring out for Thanksgiving. But beyond the pies, it was about being with her neighbors.

“I saw a lot of people that were in the class,” she said.

For Schmidt, being in a retirement home is a new experience.

“It’s my first time and I love it," she said. "I've been here for two years.”

Montt said they have many classes for residents to choose from but this class really helps them feel like home.

“It really helps them go back to holistics," she said. "When they used to do baking when they were at home. They love to cook and of course, they love to eat."