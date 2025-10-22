Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hazmat response prompts evacuations in Oro Valley

Golder Ranch Fire District says do not mix pool chemicals
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Rancher Fire District crews responded to a hazardous materials incident involving pool chemicals Tuesday afternoon in Oro Valley on La Cholla Boulevard and Naranja Drive.

Officials says the incident occurred at about 4:35 p.m., prompting a response from Golder Rancher's specially trained Hazmat Team. Crews worked quickly to neutralize and contain the situation.

No injuries were reported, though two homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Two additional homes were ordered to shelter in place during the response.

Officials confirmed there is no further threat to the surrounding neighborhood following the containment efforts.

The fire district reminds residents that pool chemicals can be extremely hazardous when mixed incorrectly.

In a Facebook post, the department states, "Always follow manufacturer instructions, never mix chemicals unless directed, and store them safely."

