Goodwill opening new location in Oro Valley Thursday

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Neighbors in Oro Valley will soon have a Goodwill nearby. The company's latest location in Southern Arizona is opening Thursday, February 22nd.

The new store will be located on La Cañada Dr. just north of Lambert Ln. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

To celebrate the new location there will be multiple grand-opening celebrations, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a raffle with prizes, and special deals throughout the day.