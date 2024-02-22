Watch Now
Goodwill opening new location in Oro Valley Thursday

The store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
Posted at 4:37 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 06:37:45-05

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Neighbors in Oro Valley will soon have a Goodwill nearby. The company's latest location in Southern Arizona is opening Thursday, February 22nd.

The new store will be located on La Cañada Dr. just north of Lambert Ln. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

To celebrate the new location there will be multiple grand-opening celebrations, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a raffle with prizes, and special deals throughout the day.

Austin "AJ" Janos is a producer for KGUN 9. He graduated in 2022 from the University of Arizona where he worked at UATV3 while attending college. Share your story ideas and important issues with AJ by emailing aj.janos@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

