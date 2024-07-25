Golder Ranch Fire recruits get first hands on training

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Every Summer new recruits get trained for the Golder Ranch Fire District.

This year’s class is over 20 strong and did some of their first hands on training Thursday morning.

Today’s lesson is how to handle car fires.

“It's a danger everyone has because almost everyone owns a car," Division Chief Adam Hastings said. "It’s just something that can happen at any time in the communities.”

A prop metal car is used to simulate the fire over and over again, hooked up to a gas line.

Adam Klepp Golder Ranch Fire District's prop car on fire

One of the first things cadets are taught is to spray the ground around the car to clear any debris or gas that could light up later.

Alex Gerber is a new recruit. He says his instructors have stressed the danger car fires bring, as almost every call involves one or multiple passengers.

“Our priority at any scene, just like a car fire scene, is life safety. We approach the patient compartment first, or where the individuals would be. Then the engine compartment to try and knock that flame down," Gerber says.

While his first try at knocking down the car fire is successful, he says he and his fellow recruits know this is just the start.

"It’s not the same as a real car, but this is the first step into reality," Gerber said. "We know there’s more steps and practical application after this.”

This recruiting class will begin heading out on real calls in just a few months.